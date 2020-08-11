August 11, 2020

ACCS Lady Rebels soccer win ACCS Shootout over Laurel Lady Hawks

By Patrick Murphy

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels won 2-1 in a championship soccer match over Laurel Lady Hawks at the ACCS Shootout on Saturday.

ACCS hosted Cathedral High School, Laurel Lady Hawks and Discovery Christian School for the shootout on Saturday with five matches.

ACCS’s Ella Wilson scored her first goal with four minutes in the first half and her second goal came in the 23rd minute in the championship match.

“Wilson stepped her game up tremendously today,” said Jimmy Allgood, ACCS Lady Rebels head coach. “I’m very proud of her.”

ACCS played against the Cathedral Lady Green Wave in the fifth match of the ACCS Shootout. The Lady Rebels won 5-4 over Cathedral.

Drue Boyd scored the first goal for ACCS in the eighth minute off an assist from Maddie Campbell. Cathedral’s Izzy Dupre’ tied the match up at 1-1 early in the second half. The Lady Green Wave had two chances to score in the second half with two corner kicks but none of the goals went in.

The match was decided with penalty kicks due to the 1-1 tie. Boyd, Madi Cooley, Wilson and Brooklyn Timmons scored the penalty kicks for the Lady Rebels. Timmons said she overcame her nervousness on Saturday in the penalty kicks shootout by blocking everyone out. Cathedral’s Gracie Foster and Dupre’ each scored in the penalty kicks shootout.

“We have the skills and we understand how to score,” said Dennis Hogue, Cathedral Lady Green Wave head coach. “We just do not have the stamina to execute.”

Cathedral won the first match of the tournament 3-0 over the Lady Hawks. ACCS’s Boyd scored the only goal in the second match for ACCS in the 1-0 win over Discovery Christian School.

Adams County (5-0) will play at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Copiah Academy. Cathedral (1-1) will play at the Parklane Academy tournament on Saturday.

