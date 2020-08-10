Mable Deloris Scott-Jones

Dec. 25, 1957 – Aug. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mable Scott-Jones, 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on August 3, 2020, at her residence will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Mariah Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stanford Cruel officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation services will be held on Monday, August 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Mable was born on December 25, 1957, in Natchez, MS, to Willie and Sarah Durrell Scott. She was a faithful church member serving as secretary of the church and on the motherboard.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John R. Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Jeremy Green, Carlos Holmes, and Willie Payne; and one brother, James (Shirley) Stampley.