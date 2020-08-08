August 8, 2020

  • 84°

Suspects reportedly in custody for shooting death of trooper

By Staff Reports

Published 8:07 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement sources report that at least two suspects have been taken into custody in Louisiana in connection with the shooting death of L. Troy Morris.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately released.

Veteran Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Troy Morris, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed early Friday morning on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Morris was working a second job hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service. Morris was found shot to death inside the truck.

Reportedly Morris had called for help after his truck had a flat tire. He radioed for help and was apparently killed before assistance could arrive.

Anonymous sources reported to WLBT in Jackson that Rankin County Deputy Wes Shivers confirmed the information via his Facebook page.

“Another great display of teamwork! It’s been a long 24 hours but case solved and all suspects in custody for the murder of our brother Troy Morris!”

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

