Jerry Kenneth McCollum
Dec. 9, 1939 – Aug. 7, 2020
NATCHEZ — Jerry Kenneth McCollum, 80, formally of Natchez Mississippi, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mr. McCollum was born on Dec. 9, 1939, to Floyd McCollum and Mamie Ruth McCollum.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy McCollum; daughter Wendy McCollum; son-in-law James Richard Harris; sister Genia McCollum Holland (Edward); granddaughter April Scott (Tim); great-granddaughters Molly Scott and Sophie Scott; several nieces and nephews.
