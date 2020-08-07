Softball round up: Cathedral holds off Porter’s Chapel; Centreville shut out by Brookhaven Academy

VICKSBURG — Allie Feltus, Koleman Gracer Fisher and Lily Crum each had big games at the plate for Cathedral High School as the Lady Green Wave held on for an 8-6 win over the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles Thursday afternoon.

Feltus went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs batted in, one run scored and two stolen bases. Fisher went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base. Crum was 1-for-2, was walked twice, reached on an error, stole two bases, had one RBI, and scored three runs.

Cathedral starting pitcher Anna Poole was on the mound for the Lady Green Wave and pitched a complete game. Poole had a 5-1 to work with heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before walks and RBIs by E. Collins and S. Mastas allowed Porter’s Chapel to get right back in the game. The Lady Eagles would score three runs in that frame to make it a 5-4 game.

However, that would be as close as they would get as the Lady Green Wave scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added a key insurance run in the top of the seventh. Porter’s Chapel, on the other hand, were held to one run in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings.

Poole gave up six runs, two of them earned, on five hits with five strikeouts and six walks to earn the win on the mound.

Stolen bases were a key factor in the Lady Green Wave’s win. Katelon Nettles had three stolen bases and scored two runs and Gracie Harrigill was walked twice, stole two bases and scored one run.

Cathedral played host to its own round-robin tournament on Saturday as it took on Centreville Academy at 11:25 a.m. and Porter’s Chapel at 2:05 p.m.

Brookhaven Academy 9, Centreville Academy 0

CENTREVILLE — Brookhaven Academy juniors Emily Claire Felder, Madison Moak and Abby Grace Richardson were instrumental in the Lady Cougars’ 9-0 win over the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers Thursday afternoon.

Felder went the distance on the mound for Brookhaven Academy as she held a good-hitting Centreville team to just three hits and one walk while striking out six batters. She helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and one run scored.

Moak went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and Richardson also went deep for the Lady Cougars. Senior Madi Smith was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Lana Dalton, Lacy Darden and Amanda Newman each had a single for the Lady Tigers, who were shut out for the first time this season. Dalton went seven innings, allowing nine runs, seven of them earned, on 10 hits with four strikeouts and just one walk.

Brookhaven Academy scored two runs in both the top of the first inning and the top of the third inning to grab a 4-0 advantage. The Lady Cougars plated one run in the top of the fifth before bringing across four runs in the top of the seventh.

Centreville Academy (5-2) played at Bowling Green School Friday afternoon before traveling to Natchez to take on Cathedral High School and Porter’s Chapel Academy at the Cathedral Round Robin Tournament.