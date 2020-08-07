August 8, 2020

Opal Mae Holland Messer

By Staff Reports

Published 4:15 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

March 26, 1928 – Aug. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Opal Mae Holland Messer, 92, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Brian Monehan officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Messer was born March 26, 1928, in Meadville, MS, the daughter of George Monroe Holland and Gertrude Elizabeth Strait Holland.

Mrs. Messer was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Gertrude “Gertie” Strait Holland; her husband of 72 years Luther Messer, siblings  Paul Holland,  Bernard Holland (JoRiece), Arliss Holland (Artie), Lillian Pittman (William), Clara Browning (Lester), Itasca Brumfield (Randall), and Bonnie Byrd; brother in law Darius Williams; and grandson Tyler Brumfield.

Survivors include her children Gary Messer and wife Barbara, Keith Messer and wife Vera, and Vicki Hodge and husband Tim all of Natchez; grandchildren Michael Messer and wife Kristle of Vidalia, LA, Kelcie Henderson of Natchez, MS, and Luke Brumfield and wife Mika of Sanford, FL.; great-grandchildren Rebekah, Faith Ann and Gregory Messer of Vidalia, LA; Zeke Henderson of Natchez, MS; sister Brenda Williams of Meadville, MS; brother in law Lloyd Byrd of Meadville, MS; sister in law Ruth Holland of Natchez, MS  and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Natchez Church of God or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

