WATERPROOF — Graveside services for Pallstine Lee, 95, of Waterproof, LA, who died July 31, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center, will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Myrtle Grove Cemetery, Waterproof, LA, with Rev. James Beverly officiating.

Services are under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, strictly enforced guidelines have been issued by the State of Louisiana government. We ask that you respect the gathering of persons at a time and please wear your mask.

Online condolences can be sent to www. concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.