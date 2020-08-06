August 6, 2020

  • 84°

Lonnie Ray Mallett Ervin

By Staff Reports

Published 5:38 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

GLOSTER — Lonnie Ray Mallett Ervin, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born April 27, 1936 in Warren County, Mississippi, the daughter of Eugene and Clyde Tucker Mallett.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, two brothers Howard Mallett and Walter Mallett, and half-brother A.J. Mallett; two nephews William Mallett and Hugh E. Bateman.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Brantley Samuels; two granddaughters Jessie and Amber Brantley and three Great Grandchildren, Chloe, Michael, and Nita Ray, one sister Hazel M. Sterling and a host of nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Warren County, graduating from Redwood High School where she was a cheerleader and drove a school bus. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company with thirty-one years of service. She moved to Amite County to live near family. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she was active in the choir, Golden Age Seniors and sang with Sweet Spirit Singers.

Visitation is Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church near Gloster, MS. from 9:30 A.M. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at the church, officiated by Rev. Blaine Stafford. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

First day of school for Concordia Parish students moved

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19

COVID-19

Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb

News

New York forces local student to spend 14 days in quarantine with mom before entering college

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Supervisors hire new County Administrator

COVID-19

Adams County extends mask mandate through September

News

Public and private schools move start date due to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator

News

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

COVID-19

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

NASA astronauts on SpaceX capsule make first splashdown in 45 years

News

The Dart: Local shut-ins are nothing but fun

COVID-19

Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise

News

Photo gallery: Natchez alderman hosts drive-thru barbeque

News

Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

News

Updated 2:08 p.m.: Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting