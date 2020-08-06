GLOSTER — Lonnie Ray Mallett Ervin, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born April 27, 1936 in Warren County, Mississippi, the daughter of Eugene and Clyde Tucker Mallett.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, two brothers Howard Mallett and Walter Mallett, and half-brother A.J. Mallett; two nephews William Mallett and Hugh E. Bateman.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Brantley Samuels; two granddaughters Jessie and Amber Brantley and three Great Grandchildren, Chloe, Michael, and Nita Ray, one sister Hazel M. Sterling and a host of nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Warren County, graduating from Redwood High School where she was a cheerleader and drove a school bus. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company with thirty-one years of service. She moved to Amite County to live near family. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she was active in the choir, Golden Age Seniors and sang with Sweet Spirit Singers.

Visitation is Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church near Gloster, MS. from 9:30 A.M. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at the church, officiated by Rev. Blaine Stafford. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.