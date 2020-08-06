Glenda Logan

Oct. 2, 1960 – July 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Glenda “Mickey” Logan, 59, of Natchez, MS, who died July 28, 2020, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Stanley B. Searcy, officiating.

Burial will be at the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.