Fayette man dies with COVID-19
NATCHEZ — A Fayette man with COVID-19 died Thursday at Merit Health Natchez hospital, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.
Lee said the man was an African American, 75 years old, and died at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Privacy laws prevent officials from releasing any other possibly identifying information about COVID-19 patients.
“We’re having more and more cases show up here and Adams County and from out of town,” Lee said. “At this point, everyone needs to do the best they can not to gather and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. Wear a mask. It’s far from over.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 956 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday.
Statewide hospitalizations are also slightly higher than reported Tuesday.
MSDH reports 977 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 207 patients with suspected infection are hospitalized as of Thursday.
Of those patients, 193 are on ventilators and 337 are in ICU.
MSDH reports 173 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.
Five new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 602 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.
Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 64,400 with 1,825 deaths.
Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Cases and Deaths by County
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|602
|25
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|382
|5
|1
|1
|Amite
|220
|6
|13
|2
|Attala
|513
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|133
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|1163
|33
|47
|9
|Calhoun
|400
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|254
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|441
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|130
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|399
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|324
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|382
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|697
|11
|16
|2
|Copiah
|941
|28
|30
|4
|Covington
|607
|13
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3523
|28
|43
|6
|Forrest
|1721
|55
|100
|31
|Franklin
|116
|2
|3
|1
|George
|548
|4
|1
|0
|Greene
|231
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|830
|21
|76
|12
|Hancock
|363
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2378
|35
|141
|15
|Hinds
|5487
|116
|260
|52
|Holmes
|863
|48
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|282
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|337
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|2201
|42
|68
|7
|Jasper
|381
|9
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|194
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|226
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1842
|58
|169
|35
|Kemper
|228
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|937
|14
|83
|11
|Lamar
|1184
|14
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|1390
|90
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|306
|7
|13
|0
|Leake
|779
|25
|4
|0
|Lee
|1332
|32
|77
|15
|Leflore
|893
|62
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|790
|41
|119
|28
|Lowndes
|1039
|35 *
|72
|19
|Madison
|2387
|63
|180
|32
|Marion
|638
|19
|15
|2
|Marshall
|638
|9
|12
|1
|Monroe
|747
|51 *
|143
|42
|Montgomery
|307
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1278
|91
|108
|35
|Newton
|535
|11
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|444
|11
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1090
|37
|176
|24
|Panola
|980
|12
|7
|1
|Pearl River
|520
|37
|57
|15
|Perry
|220
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|877
|34
|72
|16
|Pontotoc
|791
|8
|5
|1
|Prentiss
|386
|9
|25
|3
|Quitman
|240
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2220
|32
|90
|10
|Scott
|987
|20
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|190
|3
|12
|2
|Simpson
|779
|30
|28
|14
|Smith
|394
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|163
|3
|3
|1
|Sunflower
|967
|23
|13
|2
|Tallahatchie
|407
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|692
|27
|34
|12
|Tippah
|325
|13
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|350
|5
|30
|0
|Tunica
|317
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|562
|15
|26
|8
|Walthall
|489
|19
|65
|9
|Warren
|1007
|31
|90
|14
|Washington
|1582
|37
|46
|13
|Wayne
|749
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|216
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|194
|13
|8
|3
|Winston
|604
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|307
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|807
|12
|21
|2
|Total
|64,400
|1,825
|3,838
|800
* Note: A death previously reported in Monroe County has been corrected to Lowndes County.
Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19
