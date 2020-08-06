Crime reports: Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Reports unavailable.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Charles B. Roberts, 34, 126 Doyle Road, on a charge of obstruction of justice, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Steven J. Rito Jr., 37, 109 Cowan St., on a charge of simple battery of a dating partner. No bond set.

Kaylee Evans, 32, 290 Lila Lane, sentenced to two years in jail suspended upon payment of $1,982.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Rico White, 21, 216 Washington Heights Road, sentenced to 90 days in jail suspended upon payment of $550 for theft.

Isaiah Smith, 22, 33 Wildlife Way, sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended upon payment of $500 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Henry W. Hinkston Jr., 40, 220 Fudicker St., on charges of domestic abuse and aggravated assault. No bond set.

Calvin P. Lee, 38, 119 Woodmount Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended upon payment of $550 for illegal possession of a firearm.

Don T. Powell, 62, 117 Margaret Circle, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $250 for simple assault.

Taylor N. Jordan, 23, 6 Mallard Point Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $450 for criminal misconduct.

Vickie Thompson, 44, 8863 McAdams Road, sentenced to pay $520 for simple criminal damage to property.

Mary L. Heathcoat, 41, 2030 Robert Gray St., sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $450 for disturbing the peace.

Hunter E. Johnson, 23, 165 Stephens Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $450 for criminal trespass.

Michael P. McGlothin, 40, 179 Jackson Cranfield Road, sentenced to two days in jail for child desertion.

Ra’ontae Hunter, 21, 200 Kyle Road, sentenced to 9 months probation with payment of $750 for simple battery.

Justin Marcum, 21, 2599 Seal Road, Roxie, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $1,447.50 for driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth Junkin, 26, 2276 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $300 for possession of marijuana.

Ryan McCauley, 29, 1229 Haphazard Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Forrest Foster, 33, 23 Bryan Road, Natchez, on a charge of threatening a public official. No bond set.

Tyler O’ Conner, 25, 1143 Willow Drive, Waskom, Texas, on charges of introduction of contraband, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen gun and possession of stolen property. No bond set.

Dalicia Easley, 23, 122 Ralphs Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $250 for disturbing the peace.

Dalaise Staples, 22, 148 Ralph Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $250 for disturbing the peace.

Evelyn Makofsky, 36, 126 Ralph Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $250 for disturbing the peace.

Arrests — Tuesday

Otis C. Jefferson, 40, 880 Eagle Road, on charges of driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond set at $1,586.

Charles B. Roberts, 34, 126 Doyle Road, on a probation violation. No bond set.

Dan Butler Cameron, 53, 137 Ralph Road, on a charge of brake equipment required, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Loomis Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on LA 568.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on Bayou Drive.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Fight on Sage Road.

Medical call on Traxler Road.

Loose dogs on East Road.

Theft on Belle Grove Circle.

Assault on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Medical call on Smith Lane.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Medical call on Margaret Circle.

Aggravated assault on Rabb Road.

Phone harassment on Fisherman Drive.

Alarms on Alabama Street.

Introduction of contraband on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Haphazard Road.

Phone harassment on Porter Wagner Road.

Medical call on Bayou Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Welfare check on Orange Street.

Medical call on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Theft on U.S. 84.

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Unwanted Person on Skipper Drive.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Drug Law Violation on B.J. Road.

Disturbance on Oak Street.

Complaint on Mack Moore Road.

Medical call on LA 568.

Welfare check on Loomis Lane.

Theft Carter Street.

Medical call on Dandridge Street.

Medical call on Sunflower Lane.

Loud music on Cowan Street.

Complaint on Lee Tyler Road.

Miscellaneous call on Lee Tyler Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.