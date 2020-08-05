August 5, 2020

Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb

By Staff Reports

Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,245 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths on Wednesday.

Statewide hospitalizations are also slightly higher than Tuesday, MSDH reports.

MSDH reports 970 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 209 patients with suspected infection were hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Of those patients, 192 were on ventilators and 329 were in ICU.

MSDH reports 173 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.

Ten new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 597 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Monday during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors that the county has 134 active cases excluding those who have recovered or died with the disease.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 63,444 with 1,804 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 596 25 45 12
Alcorn 377 5 1 1
Amite 217 6 13 2
Attala 510 24 89 20
Benton 128 0 1 0
Bolivar 1010 32 47 9
Calhoun 392 9 23 4
Carroll 248 11 45 9
Chickasaw 438 19 35 11
Choctaw 129 4 0 0
Claiborne 399 13 43 9
Clarke 322 25 19 9
Clay 380 14 2 1
Coahoma 684 10 4 2
Copiah 929 28 30 4
Covington 603 13 4 1
De Soto 3472 27 43 6
Forrest 1701 55 100 31
Franklin 115 2 3 1
George 545 4 * 1 0
Greene 230 11 35 6
Grenada 819 21 74 12
Hancock 349 14 8 4
Harrison 2287 35 * 136 15
Hinds 5416 112 254 49
Holmes 859 48 97 20
Humphreys 281 11 19 6
Issaquena 24 1 0 0
Itawamba 323 10 34 7
Jackson 2156 41 * 68 7
Jasper 379 9 1 0
Jefferson 193 6 6 1
Jefferson Davis 225 6 3 1
Jones 1828 57 168 35
Kemper 227 15 38 9
Lafayette 907 14 83 11
Lamar 1177 13 4 2
Lauderdale 1379 90 205 56
Lawrence 302 7 13 0
Leake 776 25 4 0
Lee 1297 32 71 15
Leflore 882 61 184 42
Lincoln 787 41 116 27
Lowndes 1023 33 69 18
Madison 2363 60 180 31
Marion 634 19 15 2
Marshall 616 9 12 1
Monroe 731 51 127 41
Montgomery 302 3 0 0
Neshoba 1264 90 108 35
Newton 530 11 7 1
Noxubee 438 11 16 3
Oktibbeha 1077 37 176 24
Panola 960 12 * 7 1
Pearl River 515 37 56 15
Perry 220 7 0 0
Pike 861 33 72 15
Pontotoc 780 8 4 1
Prentiss 369 9 25 3
Quitman 238 1 0 0
Rankin 2202 31 89 10
Scott 978 20 15 3
Sharkey 191 3 6 1
Simpson 767 30 27 13
Smith 389 13 54 8
Stone 160 3 3 1
Sunflower 942 23 12 2
Tallahatchie 512 10 7 2
Tate 683 27 * 34 12
Tippah 320 13 0 0
Tishomingo 344 5 29 0
Tunica 307 6 12 2
Union 552 15 23 8
Walthall 482 19 65 9
Warren 995 31 89 14
Washington 1548 35 44 12
Wayne 749 21 57 10
Webster 211 12 52 11
Wilkinson 193 13 8 3
Winston 593 15 40 11
Yalobusha 304 10 35 7
Yazoo 803 12 21 2
Total 63,444 1,804 3,765 789

Note: A death previously reported in George County has been corrected to Jackson County. A death previously reported in Harrison County has been corrected to Jackson County. A death previously reported in Panola County has been corrected to Tate County.

