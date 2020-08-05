April 15, 2001 – July 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Perkins Higgins V, 19, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

There will not be a public visitation.

Perkins was born April 15, 2001 in Jackson, the son of Azure Higgins and Perkins Higgins IV. He graduated from Hunters Lane High School in Nashville, TN and was a freshman at Copiah-Lincoln Community College-Natchez Campus. Perkins enjoyed music (played the trumpet and trombone). He also enjoyed drawing, painting, riding his skateboard and playing with his xbox and playstation.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Earnest Modican and grandmother Joyce Ann Modican and great uncles and aunts.

He leaves to cherish his memories: parents. Azure Higgins and Perkins Higgins IV; four brothers Xheronte’ Lewis, Miquel Walker, Xavier Thomas and Raudric Higgins; two sisters Tyra-Azure Higgins and Riyah Higgins; grandparents Robert and Rosa Newman and Perkins Higgins III and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.