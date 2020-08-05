Patrick Hargro
July 31, 1960 – July 31, 2020
LORMAN — Graveside services for Patrick “Coach” Hargro, 60, of Lorman, MS, who passed away on July 31, 2020, at his residence will be held at Laurel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. officiated by Rev. Barry Thompson Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks.
