August 5, 2020

Guy Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 7:05 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

CLINTON — Graveside services for Guy Johnson, 59, who died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Merit Health Jackson, will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Rev Lonnie Culbert officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

