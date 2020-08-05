Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19

VIDALIA— A new COVID-19 death and 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Concordia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness on Wednesday.

Timothy Vanier, OEP Director for Concordia Parish, said the latest COVID-19 death for the parish occurred on Aug. 1 and was a 63-year-old African American male.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this individual,” Vainer said.

Concordia Parish has had a total of 12 COVID-19 deaths reported to the OEP since the outbreak, Vanier said.

All 49 of the new cases were recorded within a three day period beginning Aug. 2, Vanier said.

Vanier said the parish has had a total of 314 cases.

Vainer said 200 of the patients were African American, 94 were Caucasian and 16 were Hispanic. Most patients were between 20 and 70 years old.

Vanier said 80 of the COVID-19 cases were active as of Wednesday.