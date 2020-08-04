August 5, 2020

Pets of the Week

By Staff Reports

Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Millie is approximately 18 months old. She is spayed, vetted, obeys simple commands and loves company. Millie can be adopted at Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 S 1st St., Ferriday. Concordia PAWS is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-719-0940 for more information.

Taffy is about 10-to-12 weeks old and was brought in as a stray. She is sweet, lovable and loves to cuddle. Ralph is about 2-to-3 years old and was brought in as a stray. He is a friendly and quiet dog. Taffy and Ralph can be adopted at Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? The Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

