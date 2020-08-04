Courthouse case conclusions: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 24-30:

Lily Ann Vogt charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jerry Larnell Davis charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 24-30:

Criminal Cases:

None.

Civil Cases:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

None.