August 5, 2020

  • 72°

Cathedral Lady Green Wave shutout St. Aloysius in first win of season

By Patrick Murphy

Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave shutout the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes in a 12-0 victory on Monday at Cathedral.

Anna Poole earned the shutout victory for the Lady Green Wave and pitched a complete game. She gave up one hit and struck out five Lady Flashes.

Kinslee Young was a standout at the plate for the Lady Green Wave. Young went 3 for 3 at the plate, scored four RBIs and hit two triples. One of her RBIs came in the second inning, one in the third and two to finish the game in the fourth inning.

“I thought we swung the bats well tonight,” said Craig Beesley, Lady Green Wave head softball coach. “That is encouraging for me because I thought that was going to be one of our points we were going to struggle. I thought Poole did a great job on the mound again and our defense played well.”

Cathedral hit four triples in the game. Allie Feltus and Koleman Grace Fisher each hit a triple with Fisher scoring two RBIs and Feltus one RBI. The Lady Green Wave hit 11 base hits.

The Lady Flashes played their first game of the 2020 season on Monday with Savannah Buck returning for her second season as the head coach. St. Aloysius finished 1-18-1 overall in the 2019 season and Buck said she was excited to return to play on Monday.

“It feels so great to be back on the field,” Buck said. “I was nervous at first. I didn’t think they were going to push our season through, but we prayed and prayed and when we got the go ahead, we couldn’t have been more excited. It is a little different having to space out in the dugouts and no high fives after the games. But the game is still the game and we couldn’t be happier to just be out there.”

Ali Grace Luke managed to hit a single to left field in the fourth inning to avoid a no-hitter for the Lady Flashes. Buck said the Lady Flashes are going to work on in-game situations and hitting to prepare for their next game.

Cathedral (1-1) will play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Vicksburg to face Porter’s Chapel Academy while St. Aloysius (0-1) will play at the Bobcat Classic on Saturday.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Supervisors hire new County Administrator

COVID-19

Adams County extends mask mandate through September

News

Public and private schools move start date due to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator

News

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

COVID-19

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

NASA astronauts on SpaceX capsule make first splashdown in 45 years

News

The Dart: Local shut-ins are nothing but fun

COVID-19

Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise

News

Photo gallery: Natchez alderman hosts drive-thru barbeque

News

Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

News

Updated 2:08 p.m.: Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Balloons will fly; music events, other festivities canceled for balloon fest 2020

News

Sunday Focus: Local doctors debunk myths about COVID-19

News

Home Ministry: Catholic youth spend summer helping community

News

Donations sought for Gayrage Sale encore

News

Someone to look up to: Merrill sworn in for second term as Vidalia police chief

News

Alderman to offer free drive-thru barbecue Saturday