Natchez-Adams School District moves first day of school

The Natchez-Adams School District has moved the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9, 2020.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

The new school end date will be June 8, 2021.

“This change was made in response to the critical increase in community spread in our state,” the announcement said. “It will allow the district time to reconstruct class rosters and allocate teachers in response to the new virtual learning option.”

Approximately 1,300 students have enrolled by the Aug. 7 deadline to sign up.