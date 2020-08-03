Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 572 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Monday.

Four new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 584 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Monday during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors that the county has 134 active cases excluding those who have recovered or died with the disease.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 61,125 with 1,711 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 584 25 45 12 Alcorn 357 4 1 1 Amite 210 5 13 2 Attala 498 24 89 20 Benton 125 0 1 0 Bolivar 948 32 48 9 Calhoun 378 8 23 4 Carroll 245 11 45 9 Chickasaw 438 19 35 11 Choctaw 127 4 0 0 Claiborne 400 13 43 9 Clarke 300 25 19 9 Clay 370 13 * 2 1 Coahoma 663 10 4 2 Copiah 917 24 30 3 Covington 588 11 4 1 De Soto 3326 27 41 6 Forrest 1640 53 100 31 Franklin 116 2 3 1 George 547 5 1 0 Greene 226 11 35 6 Grenada 813 20 73 11 Hancock 336 14 8 4 Harrison 2152 32 129 14 Hinds 5269 106 252 47 Holmes 847 47 97 20 Humphreys 271 11 19 6 Issaquena 21 1 0 0 Itawamba 307 10 34 7 Jackson 1994 34 68 7 Jasper 376 8 1 0 Jefferson 193 6 6 1 Jefferson Davis 202 6 3 1 Jones 1774 57 168 35 Kemper 223 15 38 9 Lafayette 881 11 * 79 8 Lamar 1121 12 3 2 Lauderdale 1329 88 205 56 Lawrence 313 5 14 0 Leake 768 25 5 0 Lee 1239 30 67 15 Leflore 840 59 184 42 Lincoln 745 40 116 27 Lowndes 989 32 67 18 Madison 2297 56 178 29 Marion 601 18 15 2 Marshall 571 8 12 1 Monroe 702 50 126 41 Montgomery 293 3 0 0 Neshoba 1197 88 107 35 Newton 516 11 8 1 Noxubee 419 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 1054 35 174 23 Panola 912 11 5 1 Pearl River 485 36 55 14 Perry 222 7 0 0 Pike 832 32 72 15 Pontotoc 737 7 4 1 Prentiss 342 6 24 3 Quitman 225 1 0 0 Rankin 2146 28 87 10 Scott 955 17 15 3 Sharkey 180 1 6 1 Simpson 712 27 27 12 Smith 380 13 54 8 Stone 152 3 3 1 Sunflower 908 22 11 2 Tallahatchie 493 10 7 2 Tate 650 23 33 11 Tippah 312 12 0 0 Tishomingo 320 4 2 0 Tunica 278 6 12 2 Union 531 13 20 8 Walthall 453 18 58 9 Warren 964 27 87 12 Washington 1492 32 44 10 Wayne 733 21 57 10 Webster 199 12 52 11 Wilkinson 187 12 8 2 Winston 571 15 40 11 Yalobusha 312 10 35 7 Yazoo 786 11 21 2 Total 61,125 1,711 3,693 770

* Note: A death previously reported in Clay County has been corrected to Lafayette County.