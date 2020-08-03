Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors hired a new County Administrator on Monday to fill the position being vacated by Joe Murray.
The board hired the county comptroller Angie Isaac King to the County Administrator position at a rate of $80,000 per year by a vote of 4-1 with District 1 Supervisor Wes Middleton voting “nay” during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Murray announced in early June that he would be retiring next month after having served 9 years as County Administrator.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
You Might Like
Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday. Two... read more