Two-hole playoff decides winner of city golf championship

NATCHEZ — Jordan Farmer won the 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship in a two-hole playoff against Tom Bryant on Sunday at Duncan Park Golf Course.

A playoff was decided between the two players because both players shot 6-under-par after playing 18 holes. The players played on No. 1 and No. 2 holes to decide the champion.

Both players birdied hole No. 1 and it came down to the second hole, which is a par 4-hole, to decide the winner.

Bryant’s third shot on hole No. 2 went into the rough and he missed the putt for birdie and finished the hole at par. Bryant said he felt nervous in the playoff.

“I tried to play one shot at a time,” Bryant said. “It has been a long time since I felt nervous on a golf course.”

Farmer made birdie on hole No. 2 after hitting his second shot inches away from the hole and won his sixth city golf championship.

“I felt ecstatic,” Farmer said. “It was a really great field of players and it is a great tournament every year.”

Bryant forced the two-hole playoff after hitting a birdie on the 18th hole while Farmer made par.

The remaining top 10 players in the championship were Jay Lessley who finished in third place with 1-under par; K.G. Watkins who finished in fourth place with 1-over par; Larry Davis, Casey Ham and Wesley Rogers who tied for fifth place with 2-over par; Gregory Brooking who finished in eighth place with 3-over par; and Jeff Anderson and Pete Powell who tied for ninth place with 4-over par.