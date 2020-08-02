Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday.

Two new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 580 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 60,553 with 1,703 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.