Photo gallery: Natchez alderman hosts drive-thru barbeque

NATCHEZ — Billie Joe Frazier hosted a free for all drive-thru barbeque lunch at his home on Saturday to thank his constituents for another four years serving them as Natchez Alderman in Ward 2.

Frazier said he was grateful to the citizens of Ward 2 for having faith in him to serve another term after he ran unopposed for reelection.

People were served plates of grilled chicken, green beans, baked beans, cake and a roll in their cars with the help of Frazier’s family and volunteers.