Robert Montgomery Dearing

NATCHEZ — Bob M. Dearing passed away, Thursday, July 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

