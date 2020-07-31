July 25, 1965 – July 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Jeffrey Wayne Clark, 54, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 23, 2020, at his residence in Natchez were held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.

Jeffrey was born on July 25, 1965, in Natchez, MS, to James Clyde Clark Sr. and Mary Lee Thomas Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Clark.

He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Lucas of Natchez, MS; one sister, Priscilla Martin of Los Angeles, CA; four brothers, James Clark Jr. and wife Evelyn, Ray Anthony Clark both of Natchez, MS, Lester Clark and wife Marsheille of Atlanta, GA and Darrin Clark and wife Robin of Warner Robins, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.