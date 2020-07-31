Alderman to offer free drive-thru barbecue Saturday

NATCHEZ — Alderman Billie Joe Frazier is hosting a free drive-thru barbecue this weekend at his home on South Bluebird Drive to show appreciation for his constituents in Ward 2 for having faith in him to serve another four years as Alderman, he said.

Frazier ran for Ward 2 Alderman unopposed during the election and was inaugurated again Friday.

He and his daughter, Jarita Frazier-King of the Natchez Heritage School of Cooking, will be preparing some 500 plates of barbeque chicken, green and baked beans, dirty rice, macaroni and cake, Frazier said.

“It’s for the people of Ward 2 but anyone in the city who wants something to eat is welcome,” Frazier said.

Due to COIVD-19, Frazier asked that anyone who participates not leave their cars. Instead, servers would be wearing masks and gloves and will hand them their plates as they drive by.

Drivers should enter on Kelly Avenue and exit at Mary Davis Toles Avenue.

The barbeque lasts from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. — or until the food runs out — at Frazier’s home at 105 S. Bluebird Drive, he said.

“All they have to do is drive by,” Frazier said. “I just wanted to show my appreciation to the people in Ward 2 because I didn’t have anyone running against me.”