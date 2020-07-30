July 30, 2020

Mississippi breaks single-day record for new virus cases

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Mississippi again broke its single-day record of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday with 1,775 new cases.

As of Wednesday evening, statewide hospitalization of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients were down from Monday by 10 with 972 still hospitalized who were confirmed positive and 273 with suspected COVID-19 infection still hospitalized. MSDH also reported 48 new deaths on Thursday and 23 of the latest reported deaths occurred between July 10 and July 27 and were just identified through death certificates.

MSDH reported 55 new long-term care facility cases in the state and 13 new long-term care facility deaths.

MSDH reports 203 long-term care facilities in the state now have active outbreaks, where an outbreak is counted as one or more COVID-19 cases among the staff or residents of a long-term care or residential facility.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by MSDH in Adams County on Thursday for a total of 552 cases reported since the outbreak. The total number of deaths in Adams County remains at 23 as of Thursday.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 57,579 with 1,611 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 552 23 45 12
Alcorn 331 3 1 1
Amite 192 4 13 2
Attala 480 23 89 19
Benton 115 0 1 0
Bolivar 889 29 47 9
Calhoun 364 8 23 4
Carroll 237 11 45 9
Chickasaw 413 19 35 11
Choctaw 120 4 0 0
Claiborne 390 12 43 9
Clarke 288 25 19 9
Clay 360 13 2 1
Coahoma 626 7 2 0
Copiah 885 23 30 3
Covington 569 10 4 1
De Soto 3062 26 38 6
Forrest 1540 50 98 30
Franklin 101 3 3 1
George 517 5 1 0
Greene 219 10 35 6
Grenada 789 19 71 10
Hancock 310 14 8 4
Harrison 1982 29 124 14
Hinds 5001 97 226 41
Holmes 809 45 97 20
Humphreys 257 11 19 6
Issaquena 20 1 0 0
Itawamba 288 9 34 7
Jackson 1820 34 68 7
Jasper 360 8 1 0
Jefferson 185 5 4 0
Jefferson Davis 190 5 3 1
Jones 1674 57 168 35
Kemper 222 15 38 9
Lafayette 821 6 54 1
Lamar 1063 12 3 2
Lauderdale 1281 88 204 56
Lawrence 297 4 14 0
Leake 740 25 4 0
Lee 1115 28 66 15
Leflore 791 59 184 42
Lincoln 716 38 115 27
Lowndes 922 26 64 14
Madison 2211 50 169 23
Marion 569 16 15 2
Marshall 526 8 12 1
Monroe 649 49 126 41
Montgomery 266 3 0 0
Neshoba 1167 85 107 35
Newton 509 11 8 1
Noxubee 403 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 1024 31 153 19
Panola 867 11 5 1
Pearl River 462 35 53 14
Perry 205 7 0 0
Pike 803 30 67 14
Pontotoc 673 6 4 1
Prentiss 307 6 24 3
Quitman 204 1 0 0
Rankin 2048 27 86 8
Scott 944 17 15 3
Sharkey 136 1 6 1
Simpson 685 17 9 4
Smith 366 12 53 8
Stone 138 3 2 1
Sunflower 873 20 10 1
Tallahatchie 395 9 7 2
Tate 594 21 31 11
Tippah 269 12 0 0
Tishomingo 293 3 2 0
Tunica 224 5 12 2
Union 467 13 20 8
Walthall 420 17 55 9
Warren 930 24 79 10
Washington 1389 28 38 9
Wayne 717 21 56 10
Webster 176 12 52 11
Wilkinson 173 12 6 2
Winston 544 14 40 10
Yalobusha 303 10 35 7
Yazoo 747 11 21 2
Total 57,579 1,611 3,537 721

 

