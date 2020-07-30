March 27, 1943 – July 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Bertha Jackson Smith, 77, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Natchez will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Natchez City Cemetery with Pastor Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Bertha was born March 27, 1943, in Adams County, the daughter of Arthur Smith and Josephine Jackson Smith. She was a member of Tate Magnolia Baptist Church. Ms. Smith enjoyed shopping and talking on the phone with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories: two brothers, Earl Smith and wife Juanita and Clarence E. Smith; one sister, Shirley Smith Lewis and other relatives and friends.

