July 29, 2020

  • 84°

Willie Mae Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 5:36 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Dec. 28, 1934 – July 25, 2020
CLAYTON — Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, 85, of Ferriday, who died July 25, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez adopts ‘City Seal Unity Flag’ as a second flag

News

Reeves weighs ‘life or death’ school reopening options

COVID-19

New COVID-19 infections reported as hospitalizations in Mississippi reach an all-time high

News

Some aldermen challenge appointment of municipal judge pro tem

News

Monterey couple sentenced for operating an illegal hunting guide service

News

World War II veteran will celebrate 100th birthday milestone

News

COVID-19 Task Force: Hospitals reaching capacity, considering contingency plans

News

Pets of the Week

News

Unknown seeds from China end up in Natchez couple’s mailbox

News

Mississippi mayor released from hospital after ICU care for COVID-19

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after some staffers, inmates get COVID-19

News

Majority of Mississippi educators support delaying school start or virtual learning, new survey shows

News

The Dart: Two close friends remember good times

News

Natchez Police Department uses fabric cover to help with department investigations

News

Callaway appointed city attorney for new adminsitration

News

Vidalia police officer disciplined

News

Local woman helps start nonprofit to feed families during pandemic

News

Vidalia mayor, aldermen sworn into office Friday

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves adds restrictions as COVID numbers climb

News

Mississippi health official: Delaying school opening could ‘make some sense’ in COVID-19 crisis

News

John Lewis to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge once more, this time as a fallen hero

News

New Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen sworn in Friday morning

News

Dan Gibson becomes new mayor of Natchez

News

Mississippi physician on virus doubters: ‘Some of them just have to go pee on the electric fence themselves’