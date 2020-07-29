New COVID-19 infections reported as hospitalizations in Mississippi reach an all-time high

NATCHEZ — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is at a record high in the State of Mississippi just as 1,505 new cases were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday.

MSDH reports 982 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening as well as 229 patients with suspected COVID-19 infection. MSDH reported 20 new deaths statewide on Wednesday.

Five of the new deaths were reported from long term care facilities while the number of long term care facilities in the state with active outbreaks rose to 197 on Wednesday, MSDH reports.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County rose by eight cases to 539 on Wednesday while the total number of deaths in Adams County remained at 23, not including the latest three deaths reported Monday by Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Adams County has 145 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, said Neifa Hardy, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 55,804 with 1,563 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.