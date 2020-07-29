July 29, 2020

Gwendolyn Eunice Swoveland

By Staff Reports

Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Dec. 3, 1939 – July 23, 2020
VIDALIA — Gwendolyn Eunice Swoveland of Vidalia, LA passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Due to continued issues with COVID and protection of family members, there will only be a private family gathering at this time. Gwen was born December 3, 1939, and passed away at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez, Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles “C.L.” Sturgeon, and mother, Martha Sturgeon. She is survived by her husband, Joe, “Mr. Joe” Swoveland Sr.; son, Joe “Little Joe” Swoveland, Jr,
both of Vidalia, LA; daughter Stacy Swoveland of Centerville, MS; granddaughter, Kallie, Swoveland of Vidalia, LA; and great-granddaughter, Kaylen Swoveland, also of Vidalia, LA.
Gwen was born in Natchez, MS and resided her entire life in Vidalia, LA. She married her husband Joe shortly after high school. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of jobs such as a telephone operator (number, please), ward clerk, secretary, and shop owner, as well as several other jobs throughout the years. However, the job she was best at was taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was quick to
light up a room with her smile and those who befriended her knew they were loved.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Borum and his staff, as well as Adams County Nursing Center for caring for our loved one. We would also like to thank all the residents at Adams County Nursing Center (and their families), who became our family, for also helping to love and aid our mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

