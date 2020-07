Sept. 18, 1949 – July 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Ernest Johnson, 70, of Natchez, MS who died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.