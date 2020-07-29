July 29, 2020

Crime reports: Thursday, July 30, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Jason Lorenzo Fulton, 41, 3 Tyler Circle, on a charge of shoplifting value less than $1,000. No bond set.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jameco Arion Pernell Davis, 17, Lower Woodville Road, on warrant for attempted murder/two counts and shooting into a vehicle/two counts. Bond set at $700,000.

Emanuel Isaiah Griffin, 35, Jason Court, on warrant for arson. Bond set at $15,000.

Greggory Clay Stephens, 25, Laurell Hill Drive, on a charge of malicious mischief. Bond set at $10,000.

Barry Lamont Williams, 24, Louisiana Ave., on charges of receiving stolen property and felony flight in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000.

Arrests — Tuesday

Nedrick Kermaine Hawkins, 36, Roundale Drive, on warrant for a drug court violation. No bond set.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Main Street.

Loud noise on North Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Suspicious activity on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Birdwood Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Dog problem on Holly Drive.

Deceased person on N. Sheilds Lane.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Welfare check on John Glenn Avenue.

Gas drive off on Daisy Street.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on North Union Street.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Miller Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Main Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Pearl Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Eastwood Road.

Dog problem on North Union Street.

Civil matter on Leaf Street.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Hit and run on North Rankin Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Hit and run on Prentiss Street.

Reckless driving on Linden Drive.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm Miller Avenue.

 

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tykeria Holmes, 21, 105 Jackson St., Natchez, on charges of domestic abuse and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Trevion Johnson, 23, 208 Harris Road, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Gayla D. Ross, 51, 386 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. No bond set.

 

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Lee Avenue.

Medical call on Clark Circle.

Automobile accident on LA 129.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Turner Road.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Theft on U.S. 84.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Adams Road.

Civil matter on BB Beard Road.

Complaint on Bingham Street.

Complaint on LA 15.

 

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kellie L. Guillory, 31, 939 Eagle Road, on a warrants for possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

 

Reports — Tuesday

Theft at Walmart.

Theft on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Assault on Camelia Street.

Disturbance at Budget Inn.

Theft at Agave.

 

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

 

Natchez Fire Department

No calls.

 

Vidalia Fire Department

No calls.

 

Ferriday Fire Department

No calls.

 

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.

