Alfonse L. Chatman

BATON ROUGE — Alfonse L. (Melvin Lee) Chatman passed away on July 17, 2020, at the age of 63. He was a native of Natchez, MS and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Heavenly Hope Ministry 3940 Prescott Rd. Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. with Dr. Johnny B. Young Jr. officiating.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Joe Ann Chatman, five sons Melvin-Shawn Bailey (Faith), Merton-Shane Bailey both of New Orleans, Joshua Mason, Donell Buckley (Katrina), Desmon Mason all of Baton Rouge. Also survived by 16 grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Celia A. Davis-Dixon and Issac (Sap) Chatman ll, sister Winnie A. Blanton, grandparents Hugo and Carrie Davis, Issac Sr. and Winnie Chatman, Step-Father Harry Dixon. Alfonse loved his work as a Mechanic and a Cement Finisher.

He was a generous and caring individual who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.