Pets of the Week

Stella is 2 years old. She is leash trained, people friendly and fully vetted. Stella can be adopted at Concordia PAWS.

Trista is about 10 weeks old. She is very sweet and super playful. Drew is approximately 1 year old. She is a very sweet and a lovable pup. Trista and Drew can be adopted at the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? They can be visited at the Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001. Or at Concordia Paws Shelter, 1212 S 1st St., Ferriday. Concordia PAWS is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-719-0940 for more information.