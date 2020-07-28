Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Tuesday’s report

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,342 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 42 new deaths and outbreaks in 192 long-term care facilities throughout the state.

With the latest state report, Adams County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 13 cases overnight to 531 with 23 deaths, not including the latest three reported Monday by Lee. Those will be added to the Adams County numbers once received by MSDH.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 54,299 with 1,543 deaths and 35,071 people presumed recovered and 969 people with COVID-19 now in the state’s hospitals.

Merit Health Natchez CEO Lance Boyd said during Monday’s Natchez COVID-19 Task Force meeting that the local hospital had 14 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases including eight of those in the ICU and one of those on a ventilator.

Adams County Emergency Management COVID-19 Task Force liaison Neifa Hardy said Adams County had 90 active COVID-19 cases last Friday and that later numbers were not available because the county’s system was down.

Also during Monday’s COVID-19 Task Force meeting, Norma Williams, who keeps statistics for the task force, said COVID-19 numbers are rising in Adams County.

“Over the past seven days, July 19-25, Adams County had an additional 88 new cases bringing our total to 490 or 22% increase compared to last week’s increase of 17%,” Williams said during Monday’s meeting. “We had one more new death reported during the same seven-day period bringing our total to 22 deaths or another 5% increase over the prior week with a case fatality rate of 4.5%.”