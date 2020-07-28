Miss-Lou minor league baseball players shine in exhibition game

VIDALIA — Ken Scott of Mississippi College was responsible for five runs including the game-winning hit for the Mustang Elite in the 10-9 victory over Mustang Blue in the Futures Exhibition game on Saturday at Vidalia Sports Complex.

James O. Covington organized the Futures Exhibition baseball game on Saturday at Vidalia and said he called it the “Futures Exhibition” game because it features minor leaguers who are top MLB prospects.

Scott hit a single into left field and scored a runner from third to win the game for Mustang Elite. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth and a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to add to his five RBIs in the game.

“I just wanted to go up to the plate and compete,” Scott said. “It felt good having baseball back and I thank God for giving me the abilities to play this game.”

Five former Miss-Lou baseball players played in the Futures Exhibition game on Saturday. Josh Day, Christian Day, Landon Davis, Jatavis Melton and Jake Winston all played in high school in the Miss-Lou.

Josh Day is a graduate of Adams County Christian School and is going to University of Missouri in the fall. Day struck out twice, walked twice and said playing in the Miss-Lou again felt great.

Christian Day is a graduate of Jefferson County High School and plays at Delta State University. He struck out four batters, gave up one hit, one run and a walk. One of the strikeouts for Christian Day came against his brother Josh Day in the first inning.

“It was the best feeling to strike him out in the game,” Christian Day said. “I walked off smiling. It is always a battle between us, especially when we were growing up. As kids we were always trying to see who was better and for me to play against him today was good.”

Melton had success on the base paths for the Mustang Blue in Saturday’s game. Melton stole two bases in the game and will play for Jackson State University in the spring.

“The game is to give minor leaguers, whose season was suspended due to the pandemic, a chance to play a live game against good competition at a location that enjoys baseball,” Covington said.

Four minor league players played in the Futures Exhibition game on Saturday. Three of the standout minor league players were Yoan Antonac, Davis Bradshaw and Delvin Zinn. Antonac was the starting pitcher for Mustang Blue and struck out three batters, gave up two runs and plays in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Antonac said Saturday’s game was a good opportunity to play baseball once again.

Bradshaw went three-for-four at the plate in Saturday’s game and is in the Miami Marlins minor league system. Zinn is in the Chicago Cubs organization and hit a triple while scoring two runs in Saturday’s game.

“Playing in the Futures game was fun,” Zinn said. “I got to see a lot of the other players who are in different MLB organizations. It feels great to be back competing again.”