July 28, 2020

Drew Brees to donate $5M to support Louisiana health care

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife have announced a $5 million donation to build community health centers throughout Louisiana.

Drew Brees and Brittany Brees appeared in a video posted to the NFL player’s Instagram account Monday revealing the partnership between the Brees Dream Foundation and Louisiana health care system Ochsner Health.

Drew Brees said the partnership would have a particular emphasis on underserved communities, adding that the first of the health care centers was set to be built in New Orleans East later this year. The centers will include primary and specialty care services, he said.

“COVID-19 has changed nearly everything … and as we work through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes, our health and wellness has never been more important,” Drew Brees said in the video.

“We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education and economic equity to all of our communities,” the Brees’ added in the post.

In March, the family donated an additional $5 million to go toward coronavirus relief in Louisiana, news outlets reported.

Brees drew criticism in June and subsequently apologized for comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. The comments came as demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice unfolded around the world.

