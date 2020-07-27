Feb. 18, 1932 – July 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private family graveside service for Marian Eileen Myers Haigh will be at the Natchez National Cemetery. She will be interred with her husband of 64 years, Norman M. Haigh. Service will be under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Haigh was born February 18, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho and died July 23, 2020, in Vidalia, LA. She was a loving and devoted homemaker to her husband and four children. Mrs. Haigh enjoyed gardens, reading, poetry, cooking and was an artist. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Norman M. Haigh, Jr., son, Thomas David Haigh, parents, Carl and Gladys Myers, brother, Roy Meyers, brother, Ralph Myers, sister, Alleela Myers Goodwin and husband, Bill Goodwin, sister, Marjorie Myers Sharp and brother, Carl “Sonny” Myers.

Survivors include daughter, Marian “Bunnie” Haigh and husband, Peter van Bavel of Austin, TX., daughter, Barbara Haigh Bamer of Natchez, MS., son, Stephen Kelly Haigh and wife, Melinda Ewing Haigh of Birdsboro, PA., daughter in law, Barbara Gilbert Haigh of Sicily Island, LA. and Baton Rouge, LA. Grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Haigh and Anita Thompson of Vicksburg, MS., Kenneth Robert Bamer and wife, Hope Bamer of Glouster, MS., Stephen Michael Bamer and fiancé, Ashley Smith of Round Rock, TX., Katie Haigh Wagner and husband, Derek Wagner of Philadelphia, PA., and Thomas Enright and wife, Virginia Middleton Enright of Sicily Island, LA and Baton Rouge, LA., 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Wanda Myers of TX., brothers, Don Myers of Magazine, AR., Marlin Myers and wife, Kaye Myers of Cabot, AR., Leland Myers of Booneville, AR., sisters, Frances Turner and husband, Carl Turner of Havana, AR., Dorothy Hicks of Paris, AR. and Patricia Corbitt of Magazine AR. She will also be missed by a host of friends, nieces, and nephews.

At a later date, the family will announce a Celebration of Life gathering for Mrs. Haigh. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Natchez-Adams County Humane Society or the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.