Court case conclusions: Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of July 17-23:
Travis K. Ware charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Kendrell L. Davis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Anna Jean Brown charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a controlled substance: crack cocaine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a stolen weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jearmie O’Neal charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of July 17-23:
Criminal cases:
None.
Civil cases:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, July 22:
Jackie Coleman Merritt II, 40, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Sentenced to three days suspended. Fine set at $350.00.
Antonio Cartize Turner, no age given, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Fine set at $262.50.
Antonio Cartize Turner, no age given, pleaded guilty to no insurance. Fine set at $452.50.
Antonio Cartize Turner, no age given, pleaded guilty to DUS. Fine set at $652.50.
Cameron Leshun Washington, 19, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Parole. Fine set at $523.75.
Kierra D. Bacon, 26, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. To serve 48 hours in jail. Fine set at $748.75.
Shaniya Dajenika Brown, 21, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Shannon Imone White, 36, charged with shoplifting/merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case dismissed.
Destiny Nicole Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.
Natasha Renee Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
