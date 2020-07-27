Concordia Parish reports jump in COVID-19 cases last week

Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported Monday morning the office had received reports of 43 new verified COVID-19 Cases from July 22 to July 26.

The latest cases make a total of 251 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 11 deaths reported to Concordia Parish OHSEP.

The latest updated does not include patients who have been tested positive more than once and is the total individuals who have tested positive

Due to the extensive list the Concordia Parish OHSEP did not release details of each patient on Monday.

Below are COVID-19 statistics compiled by the Concordia Parish OHSEP since the pandemic began in March.