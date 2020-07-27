July 27, 2020

  • 75°

Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after some staffers, inmates get COVID-19

By Scott Hawkins

Published 10:10 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public for at least the next two weeks after three sheriff’s office staff members and two county jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Travis Patten said Monday night.
Patten said that although the sheriff’s office located at 306 State Street is not open to the public, deputies and some staff members will continue to work.
After the three staffers and two inmates tested positive Monday, Patten said he made the decision to close the office to protect the public.
Patten said other staff members and inmates had been tested for COVID-19 and no others had tested positive.
“We are going to thoroughly clean and sanitize the office over the next two weeks,” Patten said, adding he does not want people to think that just because the office is closed to the public that crime will go unchecked.
Patten said his deputies will continue to patrol and respond to calls from the public.
“It they have an emergency, they can call 911,” Patten said, adding he will work with judges and court officials to get court dates as quickly as possible for suspects who are arrested and that all suspects coming into the jail will be tested for COVID-19.
This story will be updated as more details are available.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after some staffers, inmates get COVID-19

News

Majority of Mississippi educators support delaying school start or virtual learning, new survey shows

News

The Dart: Two close friends remember good times

News

Natchez Police Department uses fabric cover to help with department investigations

News

Callaway appointed city attorney for new adminsitration

News

Vidalia police officer disciplined

News

Local woman helps start nonprofit to feed families during pandemic

News

Vidalia mayor, aldermen sworn into office Friday

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves adds restrictions as COVID numbers climb

News

Mississippi health official: Delaying school opening could ‘make some sense’ in COVID-19 crisis

News

John Lewis to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge once more, this time as a fallen hero

News

New Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen sworn in Friday morning

News

Dan Gibson becomes new mayor of Natchez

News

Mississippi physician on virus doubters: ‘Some of them just have to go pee on the electric fence themselves’

News

Inauguration day is today for new mayor, city aldermen, municipal judge

News

Two inmates, one an accused murderer, escape from Mississippi county jail

News

Summer sports, bar hopping cause Mississippi virus spike, state official says

News

Richard Wright marker dedicated at Natchez library

News

Visitor center transferred to National Park Service

News

Mississippi woman’s birthday party turned into ‘living nightmare’ for family

News

Police searching for suspect who fled scene of drug arrest

News

Skull recovered Thursday from river banks at Anna’s Bottom

News

Video: Charles Evers discusses civil rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and why he supported President Trump

News

Locals recall Charles Evers as civil rights icon