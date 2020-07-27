Adams County reports COVID-19 deaths

Adams County Coroner James Lee on Monday reported four COVID-19 deaths since July 23.

Three of the victims were Adams County residents and a fourth was a Fayette resident.

The victims, Lee reports, are as follows:

On July 23, an 80-year–old female from Adams County;

On July 24, a 70-year-old male from Adams County;

On July 26, a 77-year-old female from Adams County; and

On July 27, an 87-year-old male from Fayette.

Also on Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 653 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with six new deaths and outbreaks in 189 long-term care facilities throughout the state.

With the latest state report, Adams County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 518 with 23 deaths, not including the latest three reported Monday by Lee. Those will be added to the Adams County numbers once received by MSDH.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 52,957 with 1,501 deaths and 35,071 people presumed recovered and 949 people with COVID-19 now in the state’s hospitals.

Merit Health Natchez CEO Lance Boyd said during Monday’s Natchez COVID-19 Task Force meeting that the local hospital now has 14 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases including eight of those in the ICH and one of those on a ventilator.

Adams County Emergency Management COVID-19 Task Force liaison Neifa Hardy said Adams County had 90 active COVID-19 cases last Friday and that later numbers were not available because the county’s system was down Monday.

