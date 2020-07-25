July 25, 2020

  • 81°
Patrick Armsted and Debra Hopkins were reminiscing about the good days in Natchez. (Patrick Murphy / The Natchez Democrat)

The Dart: Two close friends remember good times

By Patrick Murphy

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Patrick Armsted and Debra Hopkins were reminiscing about the good days in Natchez when The Dart landed Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Bluff.

Armsted said they were enjoying the beautiful view of the bluff and the Mississippi River after the two longtime friends ran into each other and began reminiscing.

Armsted and Hopkins have known each other since they were children. Armsted grew up in Natchez and graduated from Natchez High School in 1994, and Hopkins graduated from North Natchez High School in 1983.

Armsted, 45, works as an offshore crane operator at Noble Drilling Corporation where he has worked for eight years. Armsted said he wanted to pursue crane operation because he wanted to meet different people.

“I was working two jobs in Natchez and getting nowhere,” Armsted said. “I was like, ‘What can I do to make decent money?’ and decided to be a crane operator.”

Hopkins, 55, attended Southern University and now resides in Baton Rouge. She has lived in Baton Rouge for 37 years and works as a cafeteria worker at Broadmoor Elementary School in the East Baton Rouge Parish School system.

“I moved out of state because I could not make enough money to raise kids,” Hopkins said. “I can imagine what my parents went through and how they made $1 an hour just working. Natchez is a town for people who are settled down and that have money.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

The Dart: Two close friends remember good times

News

Natchez Police Department uses fabric cover to help with department investigations

News

Callaway appointed city attorney for new adminsitration

News

Vidalia police officer disciplined

News

Local woman helps start nonprofit to feed families during pandemic

News

Vidalia mayor, aldermen sworn into office Friday

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves adds restrictions as COVID numbers climb

News

Mississippi health official: Delaying school opening could ‘make some sense’ in COVID-19 crisis

News

John Lewis to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge once more, this time as a fallen hero

News

New Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen sworn in Friday morning

News

Dan Gibson becomes new mayor of Natchez

News

Mississippi physician on virus doubters: ‘Some of them just have to go pee on the electric fence themselves’

News

Inauguration day is today for new mayor, city aldermen, municipal judge

News

Two inmates, one an accused murderer, escape from Mississippi county jail

News

Summer sports, bar hopping cause Mississippi virus spike, state official says

News

Richard Wright marker dedicated at Natchez library

News

Visitor center transferred to National Park Service

News

Mississippi woman’s birthday party turned into ‘living nightmare’ for family

News

Police searching for suspect who fled scene of drug arrest

News

Skull recovered Thursday from river banks at Anna’s Bottom

News

Video: Charles Evers discusses civil rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and why he supported President Trump

News

Locals recall Charles Evers as civil rights icon

News

Natchez civil rights activists foiled a plot to kill John Lewis in 1960s

News

Natchez to formally transfer visitor center to National Park Service on Thursday