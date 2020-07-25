Former Jefferson County Tigers football player hosted a clinic to help recruit Miss-Lou football players

NATCHEZ — A former Jefferson County High School football player hosted the NAX-D DB Clinic in Natchez last Wednesday through Friday at Crossroads Facility, which is the former Trinity Episcopal School.

Percy Turner, a former quarterback for the Jefferson County High School Tigers, said he organized the clinic in an effort to help Miss-Lou football players be recruited by universities.

In the 2007-2008 high school football season, Turner passed for 1,700 yards and rushed for 300 yards for Jefferson County.

Turner graduated from Jefferson County in 2008 and went on to play two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He transferred from Copiah-Lincoln to Lincoln University in 2011 and graduated from Lincoln University in 2013. Turner was the starting quarterback at Lincoln University for two years.

Turner signed to play in the Arena Football League in 2014 for the Amarillo Venom. He played in the Arena Football League for three years before returning to the Miss-Lou. Turner is a strength and conditioning trainer and lives in Fayette.

Twenty players participated in the three-day clinic to showcase their skills and speed in the 40-yard dash, the shuttle run, L-Drill and some ball drills. Turner said the clinic was to show prospective coaches what the players could do without pads on.

“This clinic was an opportunity for these players to be free and show themselves worthy to prospective coaches,” Turner said. “The goal was to put the players where they can get a free education and have a chance to experience football outside of the Miss-Lou.”

One of the main coaches who helped with the clinic was Anthony Broadnax, who is a defensive-backs specialist from St. Louis, Missouri. Broadnax travels nationwide and trains defensive backs. The other three coaches who helped with the clinic include Martee Tenner, Kendrick Causey and Larry Banks Jr.

Turner said he plans to have another clinic focusing on defensive and offensive line at a time to be determined.