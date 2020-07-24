Crime reports: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Joseph Lee Green, 67, 5 Rickman ST., on a charge of contempt by default in payment/two counts. Bond set at $760.

Reports — Friday

Petit larceny on Holly Court.

Drug-related call on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Burglary on North Rankin Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on State Street.

Welfare check on West Woodlawn Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on Chinquapin Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Maple Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on October Street.

Disturbance on Brookview Lane.

Alarm on Chinquapin Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on D’Evereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Warrant on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Warrant on West Steirs Lane.

Civil matter on West Steirs Lane.

Petit larceny on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Aggravated assault on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare check on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Hunter Austin Townsend, 22, 15 Southwind Road, on a warrant for burglary or breaking and entering a dwelling. Bond set at $30,000.

Reports — Friday

Prowler on Stinespring Road.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Thursday

Hit and run on Liberty Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Mt Airy Plantation Road.

Welfare check on Steamplant Road.

Threats on Artman Road.

Fraud on Broadmoor Drive.

Civil matter on Cottonwood Drive.

False alarm on Old U.S. 84.

Burglary on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Willie Lee Kimball, 38, 341 Green Acres Road, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shawn Ward, 30, 124 Plum St., on charges of possession of schedule II drugs with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. No bond set.

Tyus Griffin, 21, 275 Green Acres Road, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. No bond set.

Tyrone Griffin, 23, 275 Green Acres Road, on charges of possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. No bond set.

James Williams, 47, 109 Galloway St., Clayton, on a charge of possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of a schedule II drug, carrying weapons while in possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Kayla Turner, 29, 224 Luke Martin Road, fined $500 for criminal trespass.

Johnathan Williams, 26, 9210 S. Eggleston Chicago, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $2,640 for possession of marijuana.

Darren Jefferson, 50, 103 Hall Road, Clayton, on a bench warrant for failure to pay for theft. No bond set.

Crissie Turner, 43, 277 Belle Grove Circle, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Robert Freeman, 44, 902 Texas Ave., sentenced to six months in jail suspended with two years probation upon payment of $500 for simple battery.

Michael Thompson, 22, 2000 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $640 for possession of schedule I drugs.

Brandi Stapp-Whittlesey, 38, 4193 LA 900 Clayton, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for criminal damage to property, burglary and possession of schedule II drugs.

John McCartney, 43, 192 Dr. Gibson Road, Monterey, sentenced to two years in jail, suspended upon payment of $1,382.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Billy Betts, 55, 5916 LA 568, sentenced to 45 days in jail suspended upon payment of $500 for driving under suspension.

John A. Evans, 21, 3219 Dunbarton Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended upon payment of $655 for hunting out of season/two counts.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on LA 568.

Medical call on Lee Tyler Road.

Disturbance on Calkins Road.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on Green Acres Road.

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue.

Drug law violation on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on LA 65.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Medical call on Smith Lane.

Accident on North Spruce Street.

Complaint on Drumgoole Street.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Tree down on LA 129.

Complaint on Kyle Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road.

Disturbance on Camellia Street.

Complaint on East Road.

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Park Drive.

Juvenile problem on Hammett Addition Circle.

Disturbance on LA 565.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Whitney Turner, 26, 108 Danny Drive, on a bench warrant for criminal trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of schedule II drugs and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Courtney Brown, 26, 3487 LA 65, Clayton, on charges of home invasion and domestic abuse battery. Bond set at $11,000.

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.