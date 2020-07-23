July 24, 2020

Two inmates, one an accused murderer, escape from Mississippi county jail

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:39 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

Two inmates reportedly escaped from a Mississippi county jail Thursday night, one of the two is a suspect in a murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, a neighboring sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office officials said Marcus Bridges and Desmond Fortenberry apparently escaped custody from the Jefferson Davis County Jail Thursday night.

Exact details about the escape or their whereabouts were unclear.

Fortenberry was arrested earlier this month on murder charges after he was found hiding behind a garbage dumpster in Vicksburg. He is charged with murder in Jefferson Davis County.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that anyone who sees the pair should immediately call the police as they should be considered extremely dangerous.

