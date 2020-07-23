July 23, 2020

Ward

La Rhonda Thomas Ward

By Staff Reports

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

Oct. 28, 1968 – July 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for La Rhonda, 51, of Natchez, MS, who died July 16, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Bishop Stanley B. Searcy officiating.

Burial will be at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

La Rhonda was born Oct. 28, 1968, to the late Clifton Cleveland Thomas and Dorothy Thomas Smith.

Survivors include two sons, D’andre Thomas and Frederick Ward; one granddaughter, Neveah Heller; one sister, Terri Monique Smith; two brothers, Garrick Smith and Terrick Smith; and goddaughter, Dalana Berry.

